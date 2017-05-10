What to buy in May if you want deep discounts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking to get some needed items for home or make some little improvements around the house, May just might be the month to spend some money. You can find deep discounts right now, especially closer to Memorial Day.
Mattresses
Consumer Reports says buy in a store and not online to see big savings.
Vacuums
If you want to upgrade, now is the time to do it. We found this Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $99.99 on Walmart.com. This Hoover SteamVac with Clean Surge was $126.81, but is now $93.48 on Walmart.com.
And if you don't want to actually do the cleaning yourself, Amazon has an ET Robot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Automatic Recharging Auto-Detection Timing for just $178.00. Original price was $459.00.
Gas Grills
Consumer Reports says hold off for Memorial Day savings if you need to upgrade your outdoor cooking set-up.
Home Improvements
You'll want to watch for deals on roofing, siding and decking materials to help get your home summer-ready. Paints and wood stains are also on sale this May.
As for what not to buy in May, the experts say take jewelry off your shopping list. Consumer Reports found prices actually go up around Mother's Day.
