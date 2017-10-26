THANKSGIVING

What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping.

Others, though, are opening their doors. Macy's was among the first stores to announce its plans to open on Thanksgiving.

"Macy's will open our full-line department stores at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, to serve our customers who want to begin their holiday shopping Thanksgiving Day," Macy's said in a statement provided to ABC.

"As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer. Additionally, associates who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our associates across the country as we continue to focus on meeting customer needs."

Some stores that opened last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

OPEN THANKSGIVING

CVS
GameStop
Macy's - Open at 5 p.m.
Simply Mac
Spring Mobile AT&T
ThinkGeek

CLOSED THANKSGIVING
American Girl Stores
AT&T
BJ's Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Guitar Center
Half Price Books
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
Lowe's
Marshalls
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
PetSmart

Sierra Trading Post
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx

ABC has reached out to a variety of retailers and will update the story as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingthanksgivingretailsalesblack fridayu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shoppingbusiness
Load Comments
THANKSGIVING
Target customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting on hold for 2 years
Man reunited with HFD members who saved his life
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
More thanksgiving
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
Target customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
The price is right for these must-have Astros items
Neiman Marcus unwraps 10 over-the-top Fantasy Gifts
More Shopping
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Road debris forces 19 vehicles to pull over
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
LIVE: Artistic Astros fan carving pumpkins at ABC13
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
Amber Alert issued for boy taken in south Texas
Astros' Maybin steals base and Taco Bell for everyone
Show More
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Fan sees his apartment on fire while at World Series
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Family raffling tickets to help grandparents who lost home
FBISD to hire crossing guard at site of fatal crash
More News
Top Video
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Amber Alert issued for boy taken in south Texas
Astros' Maybin steals base and Taco Bell for everyone
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
More Video