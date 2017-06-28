Wedding Hacks: How to cut costs for your big day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You don't need to break the bank to have a lavish wedding.
Celebrity wedding planner Darryl Wilson shared some ideas that will help you save big on your special day:
Those multi-layer wedding cakes aren't always what it appears. Sometimes, fake layers of Styrofoam are added to make the cake look bigger, which will also cost less for the couple.
Music is an important element if you want a fun reception, but instead of hiring a DJ, Wilson suggests to go simple and make use of someone's iPhone.
Wedding decor doesn't have to be expensive. If you want to use flowers, try buying from a wholesaler or if you have a crafty family member or friend, ask them to help with some DIY flowers.
And we all know that the perfect wedding dress is crucial for a bride, but it doesn't mean it has to be new. You can save a lot of money if you buy your dress used. You would be surprised at what you find.
In April, Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez showed us how to find designer dresses at local thrift stores, saving the bride thousands of dollars.
For your bridesmaids, have them shop for their own dress. That way they can choose their own color and style.
Alcohol for a wedding could be one of the most expensive parts of a reception. Instead of providing liquor, just offer your guests beer and wine.
For the food, couples can save if they choose a brunch menu rather than dinner or buffets instead of plated meals.
And we know that some people are eager to invite everyone that they know to the wedding, but if you want to cut the bill, you need to cut the guest list. A cool way for others to still be part of the wedding without actually being there is to offer a live stream option.
