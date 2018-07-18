SHOPPING

Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon

It's making the rounds on Facebook, but don't be tempted by what appears a $150 Dollar General coupon.

The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online.

To get the fake coupon, you have to click on a link and then you are asked a series of questions.

"We encourage our customers not to click on any links associated with the coupon and to report the coupon to Facebook as misleading and fraudulent," a representative with the company said.
