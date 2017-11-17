STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving

Big warehouse sale happening this weekend (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warehouse in northwest Houston is the perfect place to stock up on necessities before hosting that big holiday dinner.

Chantal Warehouse has everything you need, from kitchen accessories to serving dishes. And you'll find it all at a steal.

The sale runs Friday through Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The warehouse is located at 5425 North Sam Houston Pkwy. West, Houston, TX 77086. It's on the corner of Hollister Road and Beltway 8 North. Call 281-587-7880 for more information.

Patricia Lopez takes you inside the bargains on ABC13 Eyewitness News this morning.

