Want an Astros bobblehead? Pre-order yours now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you've already purchased a shirt or hat to celebrate the Astros historic championship season, how about grabbing bobbleheads?
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is selling the full line of Astros bobbleheads.
RELATED: Celebrate the Astros World Series win with these freebies
To pre-order yours for $35, visit the museum's website.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff