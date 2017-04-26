MONEYSAVER

Walmart to offer discount for in-store pickup

Walmart is set to launch a program that will give customers discounts for picking up items bought online in a store. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Saving money at Walmart could soon be as easy as going to a physical store instead of shopping completely online.

Beginning on April 19, the retailer's Pickup Discount program will offer shoppers a price cut on approximately 10,000 eligible items -- but only when they're ordered online and picked up in a store.

In a sample of four eligible items provided by Walmart, savings ranged from approximately 3 percent to more than 10 percent. The sample included a car seat, a LEGO set, a cooler and a television.

Marc Lore, Walmart president and CEO of ecommerce, said the retailer can offer the discount and still save money because delivering merchandise to a store is less expensive than delivering it to personal residences.

Once the program rolls out, eligible items will have an orange Pickup Discount-labeled price beneath the normal retail price on the Walmart website.

By the end of June, the program will be expanded to include more than one million items.

