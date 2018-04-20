SHOPPING

Target offers the convenience of curbside delivery

EMBED </>More Videos

Target offers curbside service. (KTRK)

Target is releasing a new service that will make your next shopping trip a lot quicker.

The retailer has expanded its drive-up service to nearly 300 stores in Texas, Florida and other areas of the southeast.

Here's how it works: Customers simply check out using the Target app. When their order is ready, the customer drives up to the store and someone will load their items into their vehicle.

The service is only available on orders made through the Target app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldshoppingcustomerTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Famed 'Sandlot' shoe on sale to celebrate film's anniversary
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
More Shopping
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Former Cy-Creek band director gets prison in student sex case
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
Show More
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
More News