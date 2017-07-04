SHOPPING

Americans spend big money to show our patriotic pride

Americans spend billions of dollars on the 4th of July and showing patriotic pride. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Celebrating the birth of our nation costs Americans big bucks each year.

The biggest expense is from stocking up for those backyard barbecues. The National Retail Federation said more than $7.1 billion will be spent just on food for the Fourth of July.

Spending to show our American pride doesn't stop there.

An estimated 65 percent of us own an American flag. In addition, 53 percent own items with the stars and stripes on them, including things like shirts, bathing suits and shoes.

The Fourth of July drives red, white and blue sales, with stores like Walmart and Target stocking up on anything from plates to pillows to get some green this holiday. An estimated 28 percent of Americans are expected to buy even more patriotic items to celebrate the holiday.

This Fourth of July, 162 million people are expected to attend a cookout or picnic.

More than 44 percent of people will watch fireworks, and 14 percent will watch a parade.

