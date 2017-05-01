HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hot buns, Voloom and the Beach Waver. They're all products you've spotted on your Instagram feed that look easy to work with.
They promise incredible salon-worthy styles at home, but you don't want to buy them until you see Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez put them to the test.
At 6:40 a.m. she will try the Conair Bun Maker, Hot Buns, Voloom, Teeze with Eez, Tyme Iron and the Beach Waver.
Not all of these products are worth the cost, some do just what they say and others are even tough for professional stylists to use.
