Secrets for back to school shoe shopping deals

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Shoes can be some of the most expensive items to buy during your back to school shopping. And while there are many options, Consumer Expert Patricia Lopez dug deep to find a few places that you may not usually go to get some new kicks.

We started in Harwin at a store called Map Collection in the 7500 block of Harwin Drive. It is known for soccer gear and clothing, but also unique sports shoes that you may not find anywhere else.

We found the light up shoes for $30 will impress. Press a button and you can become the center of attention.

If that's not allowed in school, they have bright sneakers and an array of Converse knock-offs for just $10.

Over at Costco off Richmond, for teens and tweens, we found Puma sneakers in men's and women's sizes for $24.99. We also spotted similar shoes online for $65.

For those shopping specifically for the hottest brands, Shoe Carnival is running a buy one, get one free sale.

"They have name brand shoes, Nike, Puma, everything. Saving money while you are shopping," Jasmine Ryan said. It's where she shops for her five kids.

Shoe Carnival also lets you double dip with coupons. For example, you can combine a buy one, get one free deal with a $10 off a purchase of $74.98 or more, plus rewards.

"With the rewards, you have to spend $50 or more, and then depending on what your total is your rewards will apply to that," Ryan said.

