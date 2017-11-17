SHOPPING

Estate sale at former Galveston Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas' home

Estate sale underway at home of former Galveston mayor (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The historic items of former Galveston mayor Lyda Ann Thomas will be on sale this weekend.

Thomas passed away in April and now her family has decided to sell some of her most prized possessions.


The listing will include items like vintage furniture, Galveston books, glassware, china, small appliances and much more.


The estate sale will runs today and tomorrow from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1919 37th Street in Galveston, Texas.

RELATED: Former Galveston Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas died at the age of 80

