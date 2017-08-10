U.S. & WORLD

Photo of purported Walmart gun display roils social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart has apologized for a back to school banner placed over a gun display. (@thisbemesara/Twitter)

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas --
Walmart says it's investigating a photo that purports to show a sign reading "Own The School Year Like A Hero" displayed atop a gun-filled case in one of its stores.

Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson says the photo is consistent with the interior of its stores but that the company hasn't determined which one, or even if the image is real.

The photo has been making the rounds on social media, drawing comments of outrage and mentions of school shootings.



Walmart says "what's seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores."

Crowson says Walmart is "exploring all possibilities," including whether an employee unintentionally erected the sign, if it's a prank, or if the image was edited to show something that doesn't exist.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartgunssocial mediau.s. & worldArkansasIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea
Channing Tatum goes 'Magic Mike' in convenience store
Mother issues warning after toddler bitten by spider
NC woman jailed in Honduras returns home
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Family takes tax-free weekend shopping for test drive
Digital Deal of the Day
Save money this week only on some back-to-school items
More Shopping
Top Stories
Body found NE of downtown near search for missing man
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants
Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea
Taylor Swift says DJ groped her underneath her skirt
City performs 'deep clean' of homeless camp
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Caught on camera: Explosion next door terrifies family
Show More
METRORail and US-290 closures coming this weekend
METRORail purple line resumes service after crash
Former DPS trooper clears name after winning appeal
Wife skeptical of timeline in husband's disappearance
Record rain plus heat means extreme steam for Houston
More News
Top Video
Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea
Watch the Perseids meteor shower
Former DPS trooper clears name after winning appeal
Expert recommends against changing password? It's true!
More Video