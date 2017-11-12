SHOPPING

New Richmond Target store a glimpse into shopping's future

We're getting a peek at the future of Target stores right here in the Houston area. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
If you want to see the future for Target, you only need to take a short drive to Richmond.

Target's first next-generation store is officially open and is beyond what you might expect from the family retailer.

The new Richmond Grand Parkway South store boasts 124,000-square-feet of shopping space featuring a new, modern look.

The store is a snapshot of what Target's new stores will look like in the future, with glazed glass windows, stenciled concrete floors and unique lighting.

Dual entrances will bring different experiences for shoppers, the company says; one is focused on inspiration and will feature displays for exclusive brands, seasonal moments and more.

PHOTOS: Target unveils store design of the future


The second entrance is focused on ease, with quick order pickup, grab-and-go food, plus a wine and beer shop.

In the parking lot, dedicated parking spaces will be available for order pickup, allowing shoppers to have their goods delivered to them.

The stores will still feature CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Target Mobile sections.

The brand-new store is bringing more than 150 new jobs to the Houston area.

In celebration of the Richmond Grand Parkway South store joining the community, $6,000 in grants will be given to three local nonprofits this November. Target will also host a shopping spree with the local Boys & Girls Club.

The store is located at 10241 West Grand Parkway South, in Richmond.

