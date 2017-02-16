SHOPPING

Nearly 700,000 strollers recalled after reports of injuries

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(CPSC)</span></div>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a warning about nearly 700,000 Britax strollers that could injure a child.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Car seats inside the stroller could disconnect from the main assembly, falling, then injuring a child, according to the CPSC recall information. Britax has received 33 reports, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, according to the CPSC. It's received 1,337 reports of strollers that have damaged parts.
The recall affects Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers with folding single or double occupant car seats with "Click & Go" receiver mounts.

If you have one, you should immediately stop using the Click & Go mount and contact Britax for a free repair kit.

Owners of the double strollers should stop using them with the car seat attached.

The stroller and car seat can still be used safely separately, the CPSC alert said.

The items were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, including online on Amazon.

Recalled model numbers include:

B-Agile:


S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

BOB Motion:

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907
Related Topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecall
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
New high-tech Walmart set to open in Tomball
This Tomball Walmart doesn't need checkouts
Men's Week: Smell good on a budget
More Shopping
Top Stories
Ex-friend testifies millionaire Robert Durst said he killed wife
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NW Houston
Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s new pot policy
Teen girl found dead with gunshot wound to chest
Mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Woman accused of faking cancer
2 Cy-Fair schools operating normally after burglar search
Show More
Pres. Trump chooses Alexander Acosta to lead Labor
Baseball team recreates scene from 'Major League'
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos