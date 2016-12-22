SHOPPING

Mall madness: last-minute shoppers packing area stores
By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When the only line at the mall is the one waiting on Santa, you know it's still early in the shopping day. As the hours pass, Memorial City Mall quickly fill to the brim with last minute shoppers. Just as quickly, the precious 7,000 plus parking spots, disappear.

"Come early, when the mall opens, nobody's here," said Sharee Hannibal, one of many shoppers we talked to who didn't necessarily take their advice.

Every holiday is a bit of organized mayhem. This year feels no different. Still, with just three days to go before Christmas, there are still a few things you can do to make your shopping more manageable.

First, have a list. "Have your list ready to go, and know what you want to get, run in, and run out," said Faith Lao.

Second, bring a friend so you can wait in line for each other. "If you come with someone, that person will wait in line for you while you go shop, and you come back and stand in line while the other person shops for a gift," advised Erik Guajardo, who works in retail.

Finally, embrace the experience, don't dread it. "I think the tip is to stay relaxed, enjoy the crowd," said David Felder, who cheerfully waited for his entire family to shop on one of the benches scattered around the mall.

Christmas, after all, is all about spending time with your loved ones, and as the saying goes, it's the thought that counts.
