HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Those who camped outside the Galleria, some for days, waiting for the rumored pop-up Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection got bad news on Wednesday afternoon.
A company representative confirmed that there would not be any of the hotly anticipated merchandise available at the store.
#BREAKING - @LouisVuitton representatives say there WILL NOT be Supreme merchandise inside @HoustonGalleria on Friday. #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/izJ3vOlV5X— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 12, 2017
While some decided to get out of line as rumors of the cancellation spread, others still decided to wait it out, hoping the line might still make an appearance.
Kyle Kayhan was among the dozens in line on Wednesday. He said he drove all the way from Virginia with his girlfriend and another friend to wait outside The Galleria. He said information on social media suggested the pop-up store would open this Friday morning.
"Never been to Houston. I drove here. Never been to Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia. This whole trip has been a new thing for me," said Kayhan. "I do plan on making some money. I do plan on keeping some stuff, so yes, reselling to going to be an option."
Kayhan said he'll just drive back to Virginia if the store doesn't happen.
we have been waiting in this nasty Houston humidity, y'all better release this supreme collab @LouisVuitton @LouisVuitton_US @LVServices— l (@lukuschapa) July 12, 2017
Official requests to Louis Vuitton for comment by Eyewitness News went unanswered for hours until the brand representative showed up in person on Wednesday evening.
ABC13 also reached out to media representatives for the Galleria Mall.
"Thank you for reaching out. We do not have any information," they said via email.
They did not answer specific follow-up questions about whether mall management has any message to those still waiting in line.
Yo I'm visiting from Chicago what's the word on the supreme x Louis Vuitton drop in Houston #houston #supremelouisvuitton #supreme— Angel Gonzalez (@AngelGonzalezGW) July 11, 2017
The Louis Vuitton Services Twitter account has been responding to people's tweets saying, "There will be no Supreme items sold or shipped to any store in the US or Canada."
Meanwhile in California, there was an unruly crowd of hundreds of people in downtown Los Angeles for the pop-store on Friday. Police had to break up the groups of people. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.
