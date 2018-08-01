Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston

Kroger is making a big move when it comes to grocery delivery.America's largest grocery chain rolled out "Kroger Ship," which delivers groceries right to your front door.The new service was launched today across Houston, Cincinnati, Louisville and Nashville.Kroger Ship offers customers access to 4,500 products that aren't available anywhere else on Kroger.com, according to the company.The company hopes to expand to new markets in the coming months.Kroger already offers delivery service through third parties and curbside pick-up.