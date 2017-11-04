Kroger branded apparel? Yep, it's coming next year

Kroger is hoping to become more than just a grocery store with the launch of its own line of apparel next year.The company announced Friday that its clothing line for men, women and children will be "playful, simple and uplifting."After recent moves by Amazon to purchase Whole Foods, Kroger is hoping that expanding into apparel will help it compete."This new brand gives Kroger a chance to inspire and connect with our customers, offering effortless style every day - from elevated basics to fashionable highlights," Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising, said in a statement. "This new offering is on-trend, convenient, and right in line with our customers' needs."The new line of clothing will debut next fall in 300 Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace locations.