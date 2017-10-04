With Small Business Saturday this weekend, we asked viewers for their favorite local businesses to shop. Here are the top 10:- Deer ParkNorma's has something for everyone - from furniture, mirrors, home decor, chandeliers, fragrant candles, the latest fashions for all ages, and funky fabulous jewelry. An ABC13 viewer says, "They always have the nicest staff, and you can find something for all ages, male and female in the store."- HoustonBody, Mind & Soul has a huge gift selection, with candles, jewelry, artwork, and more. They also offer intuitive readings, including astrology, tarot, psychic, palmistry and more, everyday.- KatyAn ABC13 viewer says, "If you want a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry, this is place to go!" The viewer also loves Hauerlands' selection of holiday ornaments and jewelry! Hauerlands carries some of the popular brand names sure to be on wishlists - Brighton, Pandora, Crabtree and Evelyn just to name a few.- La PorteFrom nautical to Native American, whatever your taste in art, you'll find it at the Crow's Nest Art Gallery in La Porte. In addition to outstanding Native American items, you'll find paintings, sculpture, pottery and woodwork by some of Texas' top artists.- HoustonIf you have a guy to buy for, the folks at Manready can help you find the perfect gift. They sell everything from clothes and apparel, to unique food items like Whiskey Soaked Campfire Jerky. If your guy has everything, we are sure that there is something in Manready that he doesn't have...yet!- HoustonTraders Village in Houston covers more than 105 acres with 2,000 dealers every weekend. It's the largest market on the Texas Gulf Coast where you'll find tires and tools, Army surplus and electronics, comics and cards, crafts and collectibles, silk plants and flowers, truck accessories, jewelry, furniture, clothing, garage sale bargains, and more!- MontroseBungalow Coffee is a coffee shop with a room full of knick knacks and unique one of a kind gift ideas. They carry clothes, purses, and jewelry too. Stay for the coffee and dessert too after you shop!- NW HoustonLocated in northwest Houston, Rattle Tattle features unique and traditional children's apparel from special occasions to the sandbox.- HoustonDarlene's is a long-standing boutique filled with purses, jewelry and other accessories, plus floral arrangements.- League CityGlass Mermaids has lots of ocean-inspired items, among their many other unique gift ideas. If you know a beach lover, this is the perfect place to go!