Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20 or less

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shares her fashion finds. (KTRK)

By
Fashion on a budget is my staple day in and day out.

I choose not to pay more than $20 for a work dress, and I'm sharing my secrets with you.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Ross Dress For Less is my forever go-to.

Just pair the dresses with a nice heel and maybe some earrings and your professional look is complete.

New York and Company has recently become another favorite of mine.

For work attire, you can catch different sales and door busters daily. Three of my dresses from this brand are all price-pointed at $19.99.

Amazon is another option. The only downside is if you're not a Prime member, you can't try before you buy. If you are a Prime member, you'll have access to Amazon Wardrobe, which lets you pick the clothing and accessories you want, try it on at home, and send back what you don't want to keep.

