SHOPPING

Amazon to start accepting food stamps

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Amazon and other online retailers will soon begin accepting food stamps.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced seven major retailers taking part in the pilot program that will allow SNAP participants to purchase their groceries online.

The two-year pilot program will begin this summer in eight states.

"Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "We're looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income Americans participating in SNAP."

To start, only Amazon shoppers in Maryland, New Jersey, and New York will be able to make purchases using SNAP purchasing.

The USDA said it anticipates expanding the program once it confirms the pilot operates as necessary.

More than 43 million people currently participate in the SNAP program, nearly half of which are children.

The other retailers and locations included are:

- FreshDirect - New York
- Safeway - Maryland, Oregon, Washington,
- ShopRite - Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
- Hy-Vee, Inc. - Iowa
- Hart's Local Grocers - New York (based in Rochester)
- Dash's Market - New York (based in Buffalo)
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonfoodfood stampsonline shopping
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Stretch Your Dollar: Spotting counterfeit products online
Digital Deal of the Day
Stretch Your Dollar: Best TV buys
Stretch Your Dollar: Picking the perfect pillow
More Shopping
Top Stories
Last man to walk on the moon has died
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in N. Harris Co.
Spring man injured in Mexico shooting that killed 5 people
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
Houston Texans and Offensive Coordinator George Godsey part ways
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested
Show More
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Teen survives crash by holding tree for 12 hours
Wrecker used to pull 1,500 lb cow from pool
Soldier dad's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
288 ramp at South Loop reopens after tractor trailer lost load of wood
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
More Photos