Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses

Amazon is issuing refunds to customers who purchased potentially unsafe eclipse glasses. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) --
Eye safety is of the utmost importance when observing a solar eclipse, and Amazon is taking steps to ensure its customers aren't stuck with faulty eclipse glasses.

The retailer told CNN it had begun to issue refunds to customers who purchased glasses that "may not comply with industry standards."

In recent days, reports had begun to circulate online indicating that some companies were selling glasses that would not provide adequate protection during an eclipse.

Properly designed glasses will prevent permanent eye damage from the sun's rays. If you are still looking to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses, the American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of "reputable vendors" of eclipse glasses.

VIDEO: How to safely watch the total solar eclipse
Accuweather explains how to safely watch the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.


