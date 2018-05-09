3 new stores set to make debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer

SHOPPING

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three new stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren, are set to make their debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer.

Simon Property Group announced that Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store Pop-Up, L'Occitane and Old Navy Outlet is set to open at the outlet mall.

Houston Premium Outlets is celebrating its tenth year with multiple changes and additions.

"We're thrilled to have so many exciting announcements to share with area residents and visitors," said general manager Elaine Devine in a release. "We value our role in the community and are continually looking to not only enhance our visitor's experience but also offer a wide variety of options."

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is set to open early this summer with L'Occitane slated to open in July.

Old Navy Outlet will open late this summer, officials said.
