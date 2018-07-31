Sheriff: Man stuffed steaks in pants, fled Walmart on moped

A suspected steak thief made off on a moped but didn't get far. (WTVD)

NASHVILLE, North Carolina --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office didn't need a stake-out to nab a meat-packing shoplifting suspect Monday.

The sheriff's office said Monday deputies arrested 47-year-old Keith Jordan after they found more than $160 worth of stolen ribeyes stuffed down his pants.

Deputies said the suspect stuffed the steaks down his pants legs at the Nashville Walmart, "choosing not to pay on his way out."

The man fled on a moped but didn't get far before deputies pulled him over in the rain.

Deputies found 10 packs of steaks on the suspect, who will, as the sheriff's office wrote on social media, have "no steak dinner tonight."

A police report states the man said he was too poor to pay for the food and wanted to have a cookout. Jordan claimed he planned to sell rest of the steaks.

When officers why he didn't put the steaks back when a loss prevention officer caught him stealing, Jordan answered, "I was embarrassed and didn't want to have to pull all of those steaks out of my pants in front of everybody."

He was charged with second-degree trespassing.
