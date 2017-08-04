Selena's brother remains on most wanted list after being no-show for court

EMBED </>More Videos

In Nueces County, the brother of Tejano superstar Selena is wanted by police. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
The older brother of Selena, the slain queen of Tejano music, is a wanted man in Texas.

AB Quintanilla has been listed on a Top 10 fugitives list in Nueces County for the month of August. On Friday, he failed to appear for a court hearing.

Authorities said the record producer and musician is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support. A warrant for his arrest remains open.

The 53-year-old is described as standing 5 foot 6 inches, and weighing 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a long beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-827-8477.

Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.

RELATED: WE LOVE SELENA

Forever Selena: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
Selena remembered in emotional makeup tutorial
EMBED More News Videos

Transform yourself into the Queen of Tejano with this makeup tutorial

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
texas newsmost wantedcrimefugitivecelebritybuzzworthyCorpus Christi
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
School cop busted for alleged child porn
LIVE: HPD update on MS-13 gang member wanted for murder
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Ousted deputy appealing termination after Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Telemarketing company fined $82M over illegal robocalls
Police pursuit ends on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
Show More
Operation Backpack gives students the tools to succeed
No injuries in fire at Dubai's 86-story Torch Tower
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse
Girl dies months after drinking boiling water on dare
Crews free driver trapped in wreck on Beltway 8 feeder
More News
Top Video
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Telemarketing company fined $82M over illegal robocalls
Lost toddler plays with cops
It's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Find tasty deals!
More Video