Authorities say a Seattle-area murder suspect could be heading to the Houston area.Nyagah Baker-Williams has previous felony convictions for drugs, robbery and burglary.Officials with Crime Stoppers said he is charged with two counts of murder for a triple shooting that happened in Seattle last November.He was last heard from in Huntsville in a gold-colored Ford van with Washington license plate BEJ-4301.If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also make an anonymous tip at