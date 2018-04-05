The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a pregnant woman who has been missing since the middle of March.Greta Payne, 36, was last seen March 17 at 1:00 a.m. at the Langham Creek Apartments on Newly Drive where she lived.Payne is 7-months pregnant.Authorities say she left her home to drive to a convenience store in a pearl white 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV. The vehicle has Texas license plates JTD1593.Payne has a large butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and butterflies tattooed on her lower abdomen.If you have any information, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9360.