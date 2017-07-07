Sea turtles treated at Houston Zoo

EMBED

Sea turtles treated at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Zoo provided care to four sea turtles Friday morning.

The turtles were rescued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Galveston and transported to the Animals Hospital in Houston.

Once the turtles were treated, they were sent back to NOAA where they will stay until they are strong enough to be released back in the Gulf of Mexico.

If you would like to help protect sea turtles, there are a few ways to help.

1. If you accidentally catch a sea turtle while fishing, call 1-866-TURTLE-5

2. Use reusable grocery bags. Plastic bags are light and fly away, then end up in the ocean where turtles often mistake them for jellyfish. If a plastic bag is ingested by a turtle, it can make them sick and often times lead to death.

3. If you eat seafood, choose ocean-friendly seafood. This means the fish are caught in a way that protects wildlife like sea turtles, dolphins, and sharks.

To find out where to get ocean-friendly food, check out the Seafood Watch app.

