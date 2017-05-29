Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists

CAPE MAY, New Jersey --Where is Mary Lee going next?
That is the big question after the famous great white shark with her own Twitter account was detected this weekend off the southern New Jersey coast.
Scientists said Mary Lee, the 16-foot, nearly 3,500 pound shark was not alone when she breached the waters just off the coast of Cape May.
Click here to track Mary Lee, the great white shark.
A male great white named Cisco was also detected nearby.
A sea otter following a great white shark? As long as @MaryLeeShark is 2300 miles away, I’m comfortable with it. #EnjoyWildwood pic.twitter.com/KnlnoKp866— Hungry Sea Otter (@HungrySeaOtter) May 29, 2017
Mary Lee was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2012 and has been known to travel up and down the East Coast.
The Press of Atlantic City reports she was detected a few days ago east of Delaware's Fenwick Island.
She was recently tracked off the coast of Virginia.
Mary Lee has been known to make a splash near Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. But she has also been tracked as close as Atlantic City.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
