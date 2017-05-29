SHARKS

Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists

EMBED </>More Videos

Mary Lee is one of the internet's most famous sharks.

Eyewitness News
CAPE MAY, New Jersey --
Where is Mary Lee going next?

That is the big question after the famous great white shark with her own Twitter account was detected this weekend off the southern New Jersey coast.

Scientists said Mary Lee, the 16-foot, nearly 3,500 pound shark was not alone when she breached the waters just off the coast of Cape May.

Click here to track Mary Lee, the great white shark.

A male great white named Cisco was also detected nearby.


Mary Lee was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2012 and has been known to travel up and down the East Coast.

The Press of Atlantic City reports she was detected a few days ago east of Delaware's Fenwick Island.

She was recently tracked off the coast of Virginia.

Mary Lee has been known to make a splash near Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. But she has also been tracked as close as Atlantic City.

RELATED: 230-pound shark pays visit to southeast Texas coast
EMBED More News Videos

A nearly 8-foot shark is inching closer to Houston ahead of the Super Bowl, tracking data shows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sciencesharksbeachesu.s. & worldbuzzworthyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHARKS
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Great white shark found feasting on whale
Good Samaritans try to help great white shark in Californina
Real-life case of "Sharknado" in Australia?
More sharks
SCIENCE
Meet female scientists thriving in male-dominated field
Facts about periodical cicadas
NASA to conduct emergency spacewalk
Your yoga pants are polluting the seafood you eat
More Science
Top Stories
More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Portrait of sacrifice: Art gallery honors fallen Texas soldiers
Vietnam veteran overcomes life of drugs and crime
Teen targeted in hate crime attack breaks her silence
Texas 'bathroom bill' appears to be dead
Show More
Schlitterbahn offering free admission for veterans
Soldier surprises sister at high school graduation
Possible expanded ban on laptops on flights
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
How healthy are popular popcorn brands?
More News
Top Video
Simple tips to better composting waste
Possible expanded ban on laptops on flights
Teen targeted in hate crime attack breaks her silence
WHOA! Fishermen have close encounter with giant croc
More Video