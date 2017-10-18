SCIENCE

Scientists identify perfect place for moon base

EMBED </>More Videos

Japanese scientists have identified the perfect place to build a moon base. (101817-ktrk-jaxa-lava-tube-img)

Japanese scientists say they've identified the perfect place on the moon to build a lunar base.

They released a photo of what appears to be a large crater in the Marius Hills region of the moon's surface. It's actually a lava tube, and it could shield humans from radiation, meteorites and extreme temperatures.

Unlike Earth, the moon lacks an atmosphere and magnetic field that would normally shield human beings from those elements.

Scientists at JAXA, Japan's space agency, identified the lava tube while studying the origins and geologic evolution of the moon.

"It's important to know where and how big lunar lava tubes are if we're ever going to construct a lunar base," said Junichi Haruyama with JAXA. "But knowing these things is also important for basic science. We might get new types of rock samples, heat flow data and lunar quake observation data."

Scouting out the lava tube and its surrounding area could be a focus for future missions. The Trump administration said earlier this month that it would push for more lunar exploration.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sciencemoonspace
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Energy City: How the oil industry powers Houston
Atlas V rocket blasts off with secret spy satellite
Asteroid fly-by helps NASA with warning system test
Here's your chance to send your name to Mars
More Science
Top Stories
Youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting congregant
Robbery suspect in custody after shootout with deputies
Elderly man dies walking to D-SNAP line
Fired teacher allegedly touched 8-year-old at school
Yankees top Astros 5-0 for 3-2 lead in ALCS
Suspect in MD office shooting in custody
Hours before execution, Tourniquet Killer granted stay
Dickinson to make final storm debris pass Oct. 25
Show More
Texans owner statue study moving forward
Pres. Trump defends call to soldier's grieving family
Suspect arrested after crashing stolen HFD vehicle
Council refuses to raise taxes, despite mayor's request
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
More News
Top Video
Who were the Buffs? Former player relives memories
Robbery suspect in custody after shootout with deputies
Texans owner statue study moving forward
Youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting congregant
More Video