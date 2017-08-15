SCIENCE

Neil deGrasse Tyson's solar eclipse tip: Don't video it, experience it

EMBED </>More Videos

Neil deGrasse Tyson on solar eclipse: 'Don't video it' (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York --
Prominent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphone and take in the phenomenon yourself.

Tyson told an audience at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday: "Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically."

The Aug. 21 event will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross a coast-to-coast swath of the United States. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blotting out the sunlight.

Tyson, the director of the museum's Hayden Planetarium and host of the podcast "StarTalk," said missing the eclipse "would be to not live as full a life as you could have" - and having a video of it doesn't match watching it happen.

"I get it - you want to look at it later. But then you would not have experienced it in the moment," said Tyson, who also has appeared on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

His remarks resonated with Hanneke Weitering, who's traveling from Brooklyn to Nashville, Tennessee, to watch the eclipse. The 24-year-old marked the date in her calendar as a college undergraduate.

"I've been looking forward to it ever since," she said.

For those unable to buy special glasses to view the sun safely, Tyson, recommends holding a spaghetti strainer to the ground and looking at the images it creates below, like a pinhole camera.

And however one views it, "recognize that, occasionally, things line up in ways that are uncommon or unusual, either in your life experience or for the earth itself," he said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sciencescienceu.s. & worldeclipsemoonNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to safely watch the solar eclipse
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
Solar eclipse 2017: NASA offers free app for sky-watchers
SCIENCE
Last-minute solar eclipse travel tips
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
NASA spots unusual wildfire from the sky
More Science
Top Stories
Bond set for mom accused of abandoning hours-old baby
82-year-old man evicted after decades in home
Ship Channel Bridge reopens following cement truck fire
Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale today
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
3-year-old found buried in pile of trash in car
Typical August heat and humidity
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Show More
Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in SW Harris Co.
Become a school bus driver in a dream location
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Man with a gun threatens woman driving in the Heights
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
More News
Top Video
Typical August heat and humidity
3-year-old found buried in pile of trash in car
Become a school bus driver in a dream location
When and where to get free immunizations for your kids
More Video