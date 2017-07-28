JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

NASA soars past goal for Kickstarter to restore Mission Control

NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Science lovers everywhere have come out in full force to support NASA's plans to restore Mission Control at Johnson Space Center to its former glory.

Announced just over a week ago, the Kickstarter campaign dubbed the Webster Challenge has raised $285,200 and counting, more than $35,000 higher than NASA's original goal.



"With you, failure was never an option," Space Center Houston, which is affiliated with the campaign, said in a Friday tweet thanking the nearly 2,000 different donors.

The iconic Mission Operations Control Room at NASA's Johnson Space Center is in "acute need of restoration," according to the space agency. Funds raised through the campaign will go toward restoration of five distinct areas of the Mission Control facility and will focus specifically on rehabilitation of flight control consoles and Apollo-era wall displays.

PHOTOS: NASA Mission Control through the years

At the end of the restoration process, Mission Control will reflect its history as a hub of innovation during the historic 1969 moon landing and beyond.

In addition to Mission Control proper, work will also be done to restore NASA's simulation control room, the recovery control room used to coordinate splashdown and the viewing area that housed NASA employees' family members and other VIPs during launches and landings.

The city of Webster has already made a $3.5 million gift to the $5 million restoration fund and will match an undisclosed amount of public donations.

