JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control for future generations

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, we have a problem -- and you have the answer!

The iconic Mission Operations Control Room at NASA's Johnson Space Center is in "acute need of restoration," according to the space agency, and a new Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds to restore the facility to its former glory.

Funds raised through the campaign will go toward restoration of five distinct areas of the Mission Control facility and will focus specifically on rehabilitation of flight control consoles and Apollo-era wall displays.

PHOTOS: NASA Mission Control through the years


At the end of the restoration process, Mission Control will reflect its history as a hub of innovation during the historic 1969 moon landing and beyond.

In addition to Mission Control proper, work will also be done to restore NASA's simulation control room, the recovery control room used to coordinate splashdown and the viewing area that housed NASA employees' family members and other VIPs during launches and landings.

The city of Webster has already made a $3.5 million gift to the $5 million restoration fund and will match an undisclosed amount of public donations.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencejohnson space centerspacenasakickstarterHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JOHNSON SPACE CENTER
NASA's Johnson Space Center launches new podcast
Meet NASA's newest astronaut from Sugar Land
Sugar Land engineer among NASA's new astronauts
Astronaut parade in Houston 1962
More johnson space center
SCIENCE
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
Where does a star form? NASA takes you on a tour
Study: Second-born children more likely to be delinquent
More Science
Top Stories
O.J. Simpson asks parole board to set him free
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
Riding teacher accused of sexually assaulting child
5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride
Woman convicted of murder witnessed by pet parrot
Deputies find 2 men dead inside Montgomery Co. home
MUST SEE: Firefighters revive dog rescued from house fire
Meet Spamela Hamerson: Houston pig up for adoption
Show More
Dikembe Mutombo interested in Rockets ownership
Thousands of roaches invade neighborhood
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Mom of slain teen reportedly confesses to robbery
'I didn't kill him': Man freed in boy's death shares message
More News
Top Video
Woman convicted of murder witnessed by pet parrot
Dikembe Mutombo interested in Rockets ownership
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
Meet Spamela Hamerson: Houston pig up for adoption
More Video