HOUSTON, Texas
The iconic Mission Operations Control Room at NASA's Johnson Space Center is in "acute need of restoration," according to the space agency, and a new Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds to restore the facility to its former glory.
Funds raised through the campaign will go toward restoration of five distinct areas of the Mission Control facility and will focus specifically on rehabilitation of flight control consoles and Apollo-era wall displays.
At the end of the restoration process, Mission Control will reflect its history as a hub of innovation during the historic 1969 moon landing and beyond.
In addition to Mission Control proper, work will also be done to restore NASA's simulation control room, the recovery control room used to coordinate splashdown and the viewing area that housed NASA employees' family members and other VIPs during launches and landings.
The city of Webster has already made a $3.5 million gift to the $5 million restoration fund and will match an undisclosed amount of public donations.
