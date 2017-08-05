Mars rover sings 'Happy Birthday' to itself

Five years ago today, at 10:32pm PT (Aug. 6 ET), @MarsCuriosity rover landed on the Red Planet! Discover more: https://t.co/yJ06Eq37lR pic.twitter.com/f1mUxD858U — NASA (@NASA) August 5, 2017

Happy Birthday to the Mars rover! On August 5, 2012, NASA's Curiosity rover touched down on Mars. Many celebrate this on August 6 because when it landed at 10:32 p.m. PT, most of the world was a day ahead. However, NASA celebrates on August 5.In the past five years, it has made some great discoveries.On the anniversary of its landing, Curiosity is programmed to sing the "Happy Birthday" tune.Perhaps someday, someone on Mars will finally hear it.