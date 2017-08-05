Mars rover sings 'Happy Birthday' to itself

Five years ago today, at 10:32pm PT (Aug. 6 ET), @MarsCuriosity rover landed on the Red Planet! Discover more: https://t.co/yJ06Eq37lR pic.twitter.com/f1mUxD858U— NASA (@NASA) August 5, 2017
In the past five years, it has made some great discoveries.
On the anniversary of its landing, Curiosity is programmed to sing the "Happy Birthday" tune.
Perhaps someday, someone on Mars will finally hear it.
