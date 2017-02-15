Firefall dazzles visitors to Yosemite National Park

Mother Nature is putting on a show! Visitors to Yosemite National Park have been treated to firefalls in the park recently.Every February, the setting sun draws a narrow sliver of light on Horsetail Fall, making it glow like a cascade of molten lava.The stunning phenomenon draws scores of visitors to the spot near Horsetail Fall each year, but they have to be quick -- the sun lights up the falls for only a few minutes at dusk.