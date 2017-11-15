SCIENCE

Energy City: HMNS showcases the importance of oil to Houston

Energy exhibit set to open this weekend in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is fusing interactive experiences, rides and some hardcore science in a revamped exhibit to teach visitors about the importance of energy to Houston.

When it reopens next month, the Wiess Energy Hall 3.0 at the Houston Musem of Natural Science will more than triple in size, offering guests an immersive, scientific experience.

Upon entering Energy City, visitors step into a 2,500-square-foot 3-D representation of Houston, the Gulf and other parts of southeast and central Texas. The exhibit, which is powered by projections, highlights the Eagle Ford Shale, oil refining, liquefied natural gas terminals, nuclear plants, wind farms, power plants and solar thermal energy.

Next, the Eagle Ford Shale Experience takes visitors deep into the borehole of an oil well in down into the borehole of an oil well.

Finally, Geovator transports museum guests back in time to the Cretaceous Period to witness a meteor strike first-hand before popping back up to the surface for a surprising conclusion.

The new and improved exhibit opens Nov. 20 at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

