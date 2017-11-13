A woman is in custody after leading police on a nearly 30-minute chase with three minors in the vehicle.TranStar traffic cameras captured a portion of the chase.The pursuit started just after midnight around Airline Road and Gulf Bank. Nearly a dozen squad cars were involved.Officers initially tried to stop the woman for a traffic violation but she took off.Harris County deputies used a spike strip to slow her down.The car eventually stopped off of Highway 290 near the Beltway. The driver was taken into custody in a parking lot.Three teenage girls were in the vehicle with the driver. All of them were taken into custody.The driver told investigators she took off because she was already in trouble for a recent burglary and was scared to face police.