Rock thrown at METRO bus possibly injures passenger in Midtown
Rock thrown through METRO bus window injures passenger
KTRK
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A rock thrown at a METRO bus shattered a window overnight in Midtown.
The bus was parked at Elgin and Louisiana.
Police say a passenger on the bus may have been injured.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
