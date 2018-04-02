Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in high-speed chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say three robbery suspects allegedly held up workers at a GameStop store while wearing 'Scream' masks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say three suspects wore 'Scream' masks to a store robbery right before leading officers in a chase during rush hour.

According to investigators, the suspects held up workers at a GameStop store at 2612 S. Shepherd around 5 p.m.

After the suspects fled, officers managed to find them on the 610 North Loop. Police pursued the suspects until their Camaro suddenly stopped.

The three men surrendered to police after a brief standoff on the North Loop at McCarty.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the arrest of the second Game Stop robbery suspect on the East Loop.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the arrest of the Camaro driver who led police in a chase on the East Loop.



Our cameras were there as officers pulled out bags of evidence from their car, including the Ghostface masks made popular in Wes Craven's 'Scream' horror franchise.

We spoke with someone who works next to the store that was robbed, and watched the suspects' high speed getaway.

"I saw the white Camaro speed out, do a U-turn in traffic, almost hit a few cars, and then speed off towards I-10," the woman said. "And then, like five minutes later, a few cop cars are chasing after him."

We do not know who the three suspects are, but are working to learn more about them and the charges they face.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chase
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Woman leads police chase with 2 cats in the car
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
Show More
Parking comes with 'Astro-nomical' cost at Minute Maid
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
More News
Top Video
Woman leads police chase with 2 cats in the car
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
More Video