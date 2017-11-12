Gunshots rang out at a north Houston gas station when three men tried to rob a person in north Houston.Police say a robbery suspect is dead, his victim is in the hospital, and two men are on the run, wanted in this senseless act of violence.The shooting began around 8:30 a.m. at the Chevron on West Little York near Domino Lane.The victim was hit in the gunfire and was rushed to the hospital. We do not know the victim's condition.One of the robbery suspects tried to escape in a car, but crashed almost immediately after being shot. He died at the scene, police said.Two other suspects got away on foot and police are hoping someone might have information on where they went.If you saw anything or might know where the suspects are, you are asked to call Houston police.Police were unable to give us a description of the suspects.