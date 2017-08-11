RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Tibetan monks creating colorful sand mandala in Houston

Tibetan monks are creating a colorful sand mandala at Houston's Asia Society Texas Center.

A group of Atlanta-based Tibetan monks who appeared on Netflix' "House of Cards" will be in Houston this weekend, creating a sand mandala at Asia Society Texas Center.


The monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery in Atlanta, Georgia, will work for four days through Sunday to complete the artwork. You can see the monks work on the mandalas up close throughout the weekend.
Sand mandalas are a Tibetan Buddhist tradition involving the creation and destruction of mandalas made from colored sand.

The completion of the artwork will be on Sunday with a closing ceremony in which the artwork was destroyed by the monks to "enact the impermanent nature of existence by sweeping up the colored grains and dispersing them in flowing water," according to the monks.

