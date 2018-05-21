RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

'God made you like this,' Pope reportedly tells gay man

Pope Francis has been extending love towards the gay community since being elected pontiff in 2013. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

VATICAN CITY (KTRK) --
The main whistleblower in Chile's clerical sex abuse scandal is sharing a message of love extended his way by Pope Francis.

Juan Carlos Cruz identifies as a gay man. He says Pope Francis recently told him "God made you like this," during a meeting at The Vatican.

Cruz told Francis during the meeting that bishops tried to use his sexual orientation to discredit him.

He said Francis responded by telling him that God made him that way and loves him.

The Vatican would not confirm or deny the private comments.

The Catholic Church considers homosexuality "objectively disordered," though Francis has tried to make the gay community feel more welcome.

Pope: Gays and others marginalized deserve an apology

Pope Francis talks to journalists during a press conference he held on board the airplane on his way back to the Vatican.

