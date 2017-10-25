Church next to Minute Maid in need of repairs

One of Houston's oldest churches sits across the street from Minute Maid Park.Annunciation Catholic Church has welcomed the faithful for 148 years.The structure is in need of repairs. The church's pastor, Father Paul Felix, hopes the Astros' success might help."This is a real opportunity for the people of Houston to step up to the plate, so to speak, and ensure that we really assert the value of our history," said Father Felix.Parishioners have been selling rosaries outside during the weekend ball games. They say when they sell out the home team wins. They'll be back out in front of the church during the World Series games.The church hopes to spread the good news and help raise awareness about the church's mission to repair their building.