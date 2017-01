Calling all HGTV addicts! We got a sneak peek into a Houston home that will be featured on an upcoming episode of House Hunters.The three bedroom home in the Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde subdivision features a backyard oasis with a large pool and a giant game room.You can watch the House Hunters episode in the spring.Spoiler alert - the home is still on the market, and can be yours for $280,000.View the full HAR listing here