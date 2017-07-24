COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

Tiny homes make a big impression

EMBED </>More Videos

Tiny homes make a big impression in the area.

By Kelly Schafler | Community Impact Newspaper
MONTGOMERY, Texas --
Popularity in tiny homes across the U.S. has grown with the recent surge emerging from HGTV shows such as "Tiny House, Big Living" and "Tiny House Hunters." The Conroe and Montgomery-area is now seeing the effect of this trend, said Bill Mitchell, Texas Tiny Home Solutions owner.

Texas Tiny Home Solutions builds and sells customized tiny houses in Montgomery ranging in size from 400 to roughly 1,000 square feet. The company also sells homes smaller than 400 square feet that are purchased from a licensed manufacturer.

Mitchell said he noticed the increasing tiny-living "craze" in late 2016 from his business on Lake Conroe, Fisherman's Cove Resort. The resort already offered small cottages, but Mitchell rerouted his marketing toward tiny home buyers as the last handful of homes were completed.

Additionally, Mitchell's company launched a 41-acre tiny home community on Lake Conroe, north of FM 1097 off Longstreet Road in Bishop's Landing in Willis. Phase 1 of the community features over 100 ready-built and park-model Homes, which Mitchell hopes will be completed by spring 2018.

In the next three years, Mitchell expects all phases to be completed, totaling over 300 tiny homes, a basketball court, tennis court, miniature golfing and a swimming pool and waterslide. To accommodate demand, Texas Tiny Home Solutions is seeking licensing to manufacture tiny homes from a 30,000-square-foot factory in the Willis community, he said.

"I'm completely sold on [tiny homes]," Mitchell said. "It's a niche. [Tiny homes] are going to flourish in [similar] communities rather than assimilating into neighborhoods with larger houses."

This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
realestatehomecommunity impact newspaperMontgomery
Load Comments
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
HydroRockets offers hydroflight lessons on Lake Conroe
9 Cy-Fair eateries to visit for Houston Restaurant Weeks
City of Katy responds to claims of unsafe water
Places in The Woodlands to try for Houston Restaurant Weeks
More community impact newspaper
REAL ESTATE
Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale
SkyDrone13 flies over Mecom mansion demolition
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Vacant house near school in Kingwood is dangerous
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Mail carrier accused of running down fence in W. Houston
Show More
Man describes brutal road rage attack by a cyclist
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
Texas Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 11
Man claims San Antonio hotel bed bug nightmare
Troopers honor fall comrade at daughter's wedding
More News
Top Video
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Man claims San Antonio hotel bed bug nightmare
More Video