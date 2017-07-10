REAL ESTATE

River Oaks home built for Saudi Prince on the market

Huge River Oaks home up for sale (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A River Oaks house originally built for Saudi Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal is on the market.

Houston-based Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty is asking $20 million for the three-story home.

The house, located at 1000 Kirby Drive, is 23,870 square feet and sits on more than three acres. It has nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms and separate staff quarters.

The house was originally built in 1986 as a place for the prince's family to stay while he conducted business in Houston. Each floor has its own kitchen so the prince could be served on any level, according to a spokesperson.

The current owners bought the house in 2007. It also was sold in 2002 to a local real estate investor.

Last year, the most expensive house sold in Houston was listed for $15 million, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. HAR's list only includes properties on the multiple listing service, but 1000 Kirby is not.

