United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a millionaire member of President Trump's administration, and his wife have put a for sale sign on their Horseshoe Bay vacation home. Located 45 minutes northwest of Austin, it can be yours for just shy of $4 million.The nearly 5,900-square-foot lakefront property features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half-baths. It's at Applehead Island, an 80-acre gated community within the Horseshoe Bay Resort.Indoor amenities of the two-story Tillerson vacation getaway include a study, wet bar, see-through fireplace between the living room and family room, formal dining room, and wine cellar. Outdoors you'll find a gated courtyard, "summer kitchen" with a half-bath, two-slip boat dock, and waterfall.