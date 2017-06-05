Pink bedrooms lower Houston homes' value

When buying a home there a number of factors to consider when making your decision.According to a new report, certain bedroom colors can make or break the decision and a popular color makes potential-buyers walk away.Zillow Inc. recently released its 2017 paint color analysis report, which analyzed more than 32,000 photos from homes sold across the country. The Seattle-based online real estate firm found that certain paint colors can help sell a home for more money while other colors can take a hit on the sale price.Pink is a popular color choice for bedrooms, particularly a girl's room or nursery. Zillow says pink bedrooms are most common in Houston, but can often negatively impact a home's sale price.According to Zillow, homes with pink bedrooms sold for about $208 less on average than homes with more neutral colors.On the other hand, homes with light blue bedrooms sold on average for about $1,856 more than homes with other colors, according to Zillow.Some color choices can sway home prices a lot. A light powder blue or periwinkle-colored bathroom can add $5,440 in value to a home, according to Zillow.