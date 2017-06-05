REAL ESTATE

Pink bedrooms lower Houston homes' value

EMBED </>More Videos

Zillow says pink bedrooms are most common in Houston, but can often negatively impact a home's sale price. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When buying a home there a number of factors to consider when making your decision.

According to a new report, certain bedroom colors can make or break the decision and a popular color makes potential-buyers walk away.

Zillow Inc. recently released its 2017 paint color analysis report, which analyzed more than 32,000 photos from homes sold across the country. The Seattle-based online real estate firm found that certain paint colors can help sell a home for more money while other colors can take a hit on the sale price.

Pink is a popular color choice for bedrooms, particularly a girl's room or nursery. Zillow says pink bedrooms are most common in Houston, but can often negatively impact a home's sale price.

According to Zillow, homes with pink bedrooms sold for about $208 less on average than homes with more neutral colors.

On the other hand, homes with light blue bedrooms sold on average for about $1,856 more than homes with other colors, according to Zillow.

Some color choices can sway home prices a lot. A light powder blue or periwinkle-colored bathroom can add $5,440 in value to a home, according to Zillow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehousinghousing marketHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Piney Point mansion is turning heads after hitting the market
SPONSORED: 7 things home buyers should look for at an open house
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
AT 10: Family finds clay-like material in Apple Watch box
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Few more downpours around Houston
Surveillance video released in shooting of infant
5 things you need to know about SB4
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
Show More
Things to know about DWI crackdown campaign
Double killing latest in string of violent crimes
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Body of kayaker removed from water in NW Houston
More News
Top Video
Double killing latest in string of violent crimes
Body of kayaker removed from water in NW Houston
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
More Video