COOL SPACES

Amazing French Chateau hits market right here in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Beautiful French chateau style home on the market in Piney Point (KTRK)

If you are looking for a French chateau estate right here in Houston, look no further than this spectacular Piney Point mansion. This amazing 9,871 square foot home has 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 1 half baths and sits on over an acre of land.

As you walk in the door you are greeted by an amazing double staircase with custom wrought iron balustrade, beautiful marble floors, and two-story crown molding. The formal living room has custom wood floors, recessed art lighting, a ceiling with custom woodwork finishes and French doors that take you out to the backyard oasis.

The master suite offers double coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, custom chandelier in the sitting area and another set of French doors that open up to the amazing pool.

The master bath greets you with marble floors, coffered ceiling, beautifully raised tub, and his and her vanities. The chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining, offering cherry cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast area that opens up to the backyard.

That backyard is perfect for that summer party with plenty of space to play and entertain. Add on an enormous garage and this Piney Point mansion could be yours for $4,849,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatecool spaceshomereal estatePiney Point VillageMemorialHouston
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed
Del Frisco's in the Galleria gets a face lift
Smoke'n Honey House: A sports bar with pinup flair
Houston's golden ticket to all things chocolate
More cool spaces
REAL ESTATE
Sears Midtown property poised for redevelopment
Houston rental occupancy at all-time high after Harvey
Company breaks ground on crystal lagoon in Atascocita
Upper Kirby modern... and it can all be yours
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
1 dead in multi-car fire on North BW8
What to watch out for on the roads this weekend
Body of missing oil worker found after rig explosion
No Whataburger? This fast food study is problematic
Soda makers being sued over use of the word 'diet'
Former HPD officer indicted for shooting neighbor
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Show More
Gunshot wounds found on hikers' embracing bodies
School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond
Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
More rain possible this weekend.
More News
Top Video
No Whataburger? This fast food study is problematic
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
Kids around? Make your workout a family affair
Houston declared vegetarian-friendly
More Video