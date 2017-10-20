If you are looking for a French chateau estate right here in Houston, look no further than this spectacular Piney Point mansion. This amazing 9,871 square foot home has 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 1 half baths and sits on over an acre of land.As you walk in the door you are greeted by an amazing double staircase with custom wrought iron balustrade, beautiful marble floors, and two-story crown molding. The formal living room has custom wood floors, recessed art lighting, a ceiling with custom woodwork finishes and French doors that take you out to the backyard oasis.The master suite offers double coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, custom chandelier in the sitting area and another set of French doors that open up to the amazing pool.The master bath greets you with marble floors, coffered ceiling, beautifully raised tub, and his and her vanities. The chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining, offering cherry cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast area that opens up to the backyard.That backyard is perfect for that summer party with plenty of space to play and entertain. Add on an enormous garage and this Piney Point mansion could be yours for $4,849,000.